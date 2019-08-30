Police: Second Custom Jewelers robbery suspect caught in Birmingham

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Phenix City Police announce a second suspect is in custody connected to a local jewelry store robbery.

A press release says the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force and Phenix City Police Department Investigators caught 40-year-old Quintrell Thomas Martin in Birmingham Friday afternoon.

As News 3 reported, the Custom Jewelers Inc. on Highway 80 in Phenix City was robbed at gunpoint back on August 14 at around 12:30 p.m. The first suspect, 34-year-old Willie James Calhoun , was arrested August 22.

Martin will be sent back to Phenix City and detained until his preliminary hearing.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

Don't Miss