Possible HIPPA violation exposes Fort Benning patients’ information

FORT BENNING, Ga — Army investigators say a former employee at the Martin Army Community Hospital may be responsible for hundreds of identity theft cases.

News 3’s media partner The Ledger-Enquirer says the IRS alerted former patients the HIPPA breach may result in fraudulent tax returns filed in their names.

Letters are being mailed to all patients seen at the hospital between January and April 2013.

An official Army statement says the breach was discovered after the hospital was alerted of undetected criminal activity involving identity theft by an employee in the laboratory shipping section.

The Ledger-Enquirer says the employee was fired January 2014. The release says he went to trial and is serving time for the crime. No other details were released.

Please call the MEDCOM Hotline at 1-800-984-8523 with any questions.