Reward offered for information in theft of $4K liquor bottle

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — A Seekonk liquor store is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man suspected of stealing a very expensive bottle cognac Tuesday evening.

Chris Gasbarro’s Fine Wine & Spirits released surveillance footage of the suspect in hopes that someone can identify him.

The $4,000 bottle was kept in a locked case near the cash register and in clear view of the store’s security cameras.

“It’s by Remy Martin, so a lot of people know that name, but it’s a specific bottle called Louis the 13th,” Gasbarro’s Manager Matthew Eddy said Thursday.

“We even have a locked case to keep people from stealing this stuff, so it’s sort of brazen that they will come in and right in front of everybody do it regardless,” he added.

In the video, a heavyset, bearded man in a red knit hat and a blue sweatshirt can be seen crouched down by the lock before opening the glass case and taking out the bottle.

“After reviewing the tapes, we saw at around 6 p.m. there was a guy coming over to pick the lock or use a key of some sort to open up the case and get the bottle,” Eddy explained. “From there, he went around the backside to where someone couldn’t see him, a blind spot of some sort, and tucked it into his pants.”

The suspect then used cash to purchase a different item at the counter and left the store.

Police say the man would face a felony charge of larceny over $1,200.

Anyone with information on the suspect should call Seekonk detectives at (508) 336-7027.