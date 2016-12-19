Reward offered in Harris County shoplifting case

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. – A local barbecue restaurant is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a purse thief.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a woman bought food from Tommy’s Smokehouse BBQ Wednesday afternoon. Surveillance video then shows the woman stealing a purse from behind the counter.

Officials are actively looking for the woman. Anyone with substantial information leading to the arrest of the woman could be eligible for the monetary reward.

The sheriff’s office says to call 706-289-9676 with more information.