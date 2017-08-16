Russell County officials say more drug arrests curb other crimes

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. — Russell County officials say a spike in drug arrests puts them one step closer to curbing other crimes.

News 3 found out about half a dozen people were arrested on various drug charges so far in August. Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor says the county has been averaging almost one drug arrest every other day during the month.

While none of the cases are related, Sheriff Taylor says the street-level drug arrests and the installation of addition precincts in Ft. Mitchell, Seale, and Hurtsboro are having a positive effect on the burglary and theft rate.

“We’re not ever going to catch all the drug dealers and drug addicts, and we’re not going to stop all burglaries and thefts,” Sheriff Taylor told News 3. “But I do think that trying to put a focus on that, on the street level possession, and things like that, it can make a difference.”

Sheriff Taylor says the drug arrests were made all across the county, not just in one concentrated location. He also says there have been no reported cases of fake Percocet or Fentanyl cycling around the area. As News 3 has previously reported, one man was arrested in June after officials say he tried to pass off Fentanyl as fake Percocet pills.