Two arrested after Russell County chase ends in Columbus

UPDATE

03/28/17 4:30 p.m. — Authorities have arrested John Colburn and Terry Simmons Tuesday afternoon after they led deputies on a high-speed chase.

Police say Colburn drove the car to a house on Morris Avenue where he then barricaded himself inside. After a short stand off with law enforcement both Colburn and Simmons were arrested. That’s when police say they found drugs inside the home.

The sheriff tells us the drugs were found in the attic and that Colburn and Simmons were roommates who lived together in the house. A red truck was towed away from the scene.

COLUMBUS, Ga — A News 3 reporter confirms a man has surrendered himself after law enforcement surrounded a home on Morris Avenue Tuesday afternoon .

Police say a high speed chase started in Russell County and the suspect led authorities down JR Allen Parkway towards Columbus. News 3’s Ken Martin says the suspect barricaded himself inside the Morris Avenue home at about 1 p.m.

The man surrendered to law enforcement just before 1:45 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.