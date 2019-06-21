WANTED: Opelika police search for Game Stop Robbery suspect

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) On Thursday June 20th, Opelika Police say an armed, masked man robbed the Game Stop at 3000 Pepperell Parkway, Suite 4.

The suspect was armed with a pistol and stole money and gift cards. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was described as a black male about 5’07” and weighing about 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black ski mask, a black jacket with a white patch on the left sleeve, and black pants or jeans.

The suspect fled the scene on foot. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334)705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665. You can remain anonymous.

 

