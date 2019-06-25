West Point Police have one suspect in custody from a Sunday home invasion

The West Point Police Department reports that on June 23, a home invasion occurred at 5:30 a.m., leading to a “brief foot chase” upon their arrival.

The call they responded to for the home invasion brought officers to 600 Frank Hall Jr. Street where the chase began. Following police action, a suspect, Messeiar Ramon Bonner, was taken into custody.

Police report a second suspect is still at large, and are asking the public for assistance with the investigation. If you have information about this case, West Point Police are requesting you call them at 706-645-3525 or contact Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

