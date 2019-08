A woman is in police custody after a child in her care reportedly tested positive for narcotics.

A police report says 28-year-old Keneisha Mabry was arrested Saturday around 8:40 p.m.

Medical staff called officers to Piedmont Regional Medical Center after the toddler tested positive for an unspecified drug.

Mabry now faces a cruelty to children charge. It is unclear if the child was her own and the case remains under investigation.