1 dead after shooting in Greenville Co., suspect in custody

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) — One person is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting Monday afternoon in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the shooting scene on Gandy Avenue in Taylors shortly after 4:45pm.

Investigators said a man was found in the road in front of a home with at least one gunshot wound.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said that person was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Deputies said they have a suspect in custody. There’s no word yet on charges.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office are investigating the shooting.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.