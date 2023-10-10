DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A student was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot at the Darlington-Lee Adult Education campus in Darlington, according to the school district.

The adult education student was pronounced dead at a hospital after the shooting, according to the Darlington County School District and Coroner Todd Hardee. Authorities were called to the area shortly before 1 p.m.

“This is an incredibly tragic situation. The loss of a young person is heart wrenching,” said Dr. Tim Newman, superintendent of the Darlington County School District. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of our student. We are grateful for our law enforcement officers who responded to the situation. We are also grateful for our school staff who responded quickly to secure our buildings.”

Local law enforcement and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating and the school district said it will continue to work with authorities during the investigation.

Earlier Tuesday, SLED confirmed that a “subject” died at the hospital after the shooting but did not provide any other information. Darlington police asked SLED to investigate, the agency said.

In a news release Tuesday afternoon, Darlington police said officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of 100 Magnolia Street, which is the address for the school.

Police said a “subject” was taken to the McLeod Medical Center in Florence, but did not provide any other details. Police said there is no immediate threat to the surrounding area.

Law enforcement placed all buildings and schools in the Darlington area in a “secure status” shortly before 1 p.m., the district said. The secure-status designation meant no one could enter or leave the buildings, but it has since been lifted.

In light of the shooting, the school district said extra law enforcement officers were present to help with school dismissal, which would take place at normal times.

