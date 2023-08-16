PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Do you know who shot 25-year-old Carnell Mobley?

On Aug. 3, around midnight, police responded to the 1700 block of 20th Ave. in Phenix City.

At the scene, officers found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man, later identified as Carnell Mobley, was pronounced dead.

As the investigation into Mobley’s homicide continues, Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to the identification of a suspect.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call the police or CrimeStoppers at either 334-215-7867 or 1-833-251-7867.