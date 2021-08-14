12-year-old killed in shooting on Luna Drive

UPDATE: 08/14/21, 2:24 a.m.: Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has identified the victim as 12-year-old Cortez Richardson. Richardson’s body will be transported to the GBI Crime Lab in Atlanta for an autopsy.



COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A 12-year-old child has died after a late-night shooting, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms.



Shortly after 11 p.m. Friday, Columbus police responded to the scene of a shooting on Luna Drive in east Columbus.

According to Bryan, the child was transported from the scene and pronounced dead at Piedmont Columbus Regional.

This is Muscogee County’s 43rd homicide of 2021.



