 

13-year-old arrested in 14-year-old Ulysses teen's death the same day he's laid to rest

Crime

ULYSSES, Kan. (KSNW)– A community in Ulysses, Kansas, said their last goodbye Thursday morning to 14-year-old Christopher Garcia who died on May 2.





According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the teen was shot in the face at Russ Binney Park in late April. He died on Sunday from his injuries. 





On Thursday, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Ulysses Police Department, and the Grant County Sheriff’s Office announced that a teen has been arrested connected to the case.





According to the KBI, on Thursday, around 4:10 p.m., deputies from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 13-year-old male from Ulysses for second-degree murder, criminal possession of a firearm, and possession of stolen property.





Following his arrest, the teen was transported to the Southwest Kansas Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Garden City. 











Christopher Garcia’s brother, Alan Garcia, said Christopher’s funeral was held Thursday at the Civic Center in Grand County. 





Alan said Christopher was a spirited, loving, and caring young man who made an impact on the community. “We appreciate everybody for their condolences and their prayers,” said Alan. 





Alan said he had a strong bond with his younger brother. “If anybody knows me, they know family is one of the biggest things in my life — they are the most important thing to me.” 











Alan said his brother was loved by many in the community. 





The family needed to move the funeral to the civic center to accommodate more attendees. “We couldn’t even hold it at the church because we just expected so many people to come,” Alan said. 






Christopher enjoyed playing sports, but his true passion was his love for cooking. 





“He loved to cook. I would ask him, ‘hey, Chris can you cook this for me?’ he would turn around and he would make it for me with love.” Alan reminisced. 





Alan said his family is extremely thankful for all the support the community has shown them.





A GoFundMe page was created to help the family with medical and funeral expenses. 





Anyone who would like to contribute, click here. 


		

					

	


	


			
