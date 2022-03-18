GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 14-year-old girl was arrested Wednesday morning for hitting another student from behind with a chair in Greenville County.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at 8:45 a.m. inside of a classroom at Blue Ridge High School.

The incident was filmed inside of a classroom at the high school.

In the video, a boy student was sitting down at a desk. A girl student and the boy student were talking. The girl student said something to the boy student and then walked toward another desk.

The girl student paused, picked up a red chair and hit the boy in the back of the head.

The boy got up, said something to the girl and walked away.

Greenville County School District officials said school administration alerted law enforcement and handled the incident in accordance with the district’s behavior code.

Deputies charged the 14-year-old with assault and battery. Her identity will not be released because of her age.