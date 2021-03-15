 

14-year-old boy taken into custody in connection with death of 6-year-old girl in Indiana

Crime

NEW CARLISLE, Ind. – Police took a 14-year-old boy into custody after a six-year-old girl was found dead in northern Indiana.

Police identified the girl as Grace Rose, who was reported missing around 6:30 p.m. Friday, reported the South Bend Tribune.

Her body was later found in a wooded area nearby, according to the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit.

The St. County Prosecutor’s Office said the 14-year-old’s name was not being released because he is a juvenile.

The investigation is in its early stages, police said. Anyone with information about the case should call the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit at 574-235-5009.

