14-year-old charged as second suspect in murder of Samuel London, police say

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police have a second suspect in custody for the murder of Samuel London at the Foxy Lady Lounge on Victory Drive.

The second suspect, a 14-year-old male, turned himself in to police on July 31. He is being charged as an adult with Murder and Entering an Auto under Ga. Senate Bill 440, according to the Columbus Police Department.

The first arrest in the case came on July 29, when police took 17-year-old Cecil Berguin into custody for Murder and Entering an Auto.

His preliminary hearing will be held at the Recorder’s Court on Aug. 3 at 9 a.m.

Investigators say they are expecting additional arrests in the case.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Det. Matt Sitler at 706-225-4367.