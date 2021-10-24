14 year-old fatally shot in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police Department has confirmed a homicide investigation is ongoing following the shooting death of a teenager.

Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley pronounced Jaleel Rasheed Ali dead this morning following a fatal shooting on the 3900 Block of Calhoun Drive.

The victim was 14 years old and his body will be sent to Atlanta for an autopsy.

At this time CPD says there are no other confirmed injuries from this shooting.

