LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — A 15-year-old murder suspect was arrested following a fatal shooting at 400 Bull Street in LaGrange.

Police responded to the shooting on Saturday, March 4 around 7:30 p.m.

According to police, officers found victim Nasir Truitt was shot multiple times. Truitt was taken to Well Star West Georgia Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Criminal Investigations Section found an argument between two groups led to the gunfire.

Police say on March 4, 15-year-old Brandon Harrison Jr. was arrested and charged in Truitt’s murder. He also faces four counts of aggravated assault in connection to the incident.

Harrison is being held on these charges without bond.

This case remains under investigation.