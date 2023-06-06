COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A juvenile male was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting on Brown Avenue in late March, according to the Columbus Police Department.

Jabori Baptiste, 15, was taken into custody on Monday, June 5 at 2:15 p.m. He is being charged as an adult with murder and robbery.

Police say the arrest stems from March 24 when Columbus police were dispatched at 11:06 p.m. to the 600 block of Brown Avenue.

Officers found 39-year-old Natalie Bell had been shot. Bell was pronounced dead at 11:49 p.m. in Piedmont Columbus Regional.

Baptiste’s preliminary hearing is scheduled on Thursday, June 8 at 2 p.m. in Recorder’s Court.