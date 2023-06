COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department responded to a shooting on Sunday around 12:20 a.m. on Bradley Park Drive.

According to CPD, a 16-year-old male victim suffered multiple gun shot wounds and remains in critical condition. The victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Bradley Park Crossing Center.

