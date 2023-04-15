COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Diane Ave in South Columbus on Saturday night.

According to CPD, a 16-year-old male victim was shot in his torso. The victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital.

Businesses along Diane Avenue were blocked off with crime scene tape. A half a dozen CPD patrol cars and four Crime Scene Investigators responded to the scene.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

WRBL will continue to update this ongoing investigation on air and online.