17-year-old murder suspect surrenders to Columbus PD

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – 17-year-old Zephaniah Parkman surrendered to Columbus PD on Saturday in regard to the murder investigation of 24-year-old Cortez Averette.

On April 17, police responded to Mahan Drive in regards to a stabbing. Upon arrival they discovered Averette lying near the front door of the residence unresponsive.



He was suffering from multiple stab wounds and was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown.



While at the hospital, Averette succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. The Homicide Unit responded and assumed the investigation— probable cause was established to obtain a warrant for the arrest of Zephaniah Parkman for murder.



Parkman will have a Recorder’s Court hearing on Tuesday, June 1 at 9 a.m.