COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — An 18-year-old Columbus woman made her first court appearance in the deadly 10th Street shooting from April.

Deleiah Freeney, 18, pled not guilty to her charges of murder and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Earlier in the week, Freeney turned herself in after having multiple interviews with police. She is being represented by Attorney Mark Shelnutt.

Columbus Police Detective Demetrius Battle told the court that Freeney was on the scene when Jeffrey Dillon, 54, was found shot in the early morning hours of April 21.

The detective testified Freeney was part of an online sex scheme to set up and rob the victim. Here’s what Freeney’s attorney had to say.

“We are adamantly denying that she was involved in any kind of plan for a robbery to take place or anything like that,” said Shelnutt. “If anything, she had been present lawfully with this person. And then there was an attack made on the vehicle. And fortunately. I mean, she basically fled during the attack. And then this person was unfortunately robbed and killed while she had fled.”

The investigation is active and other people have been interviewed, according to Battle. Freeney is currently the only person arrested.

Freeney is being held without bond. This case was bound over to Superior Court by Judge David Ranieri.