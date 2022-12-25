COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in a deadly Christmas Eve shooting that occurred on 29th Street in Columbus.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan identified the victim as 18-year-old Zayveion Aimir Walton. Bryan says the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds.

Walton was shot to death at 501 29th Street, which is near the North Recreation Center and 29th street gym.

The Columbus Police Department was called to the scene around 9am. Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Allison, arrived shortly after. Walton was pronounced dead at 9:33am.

Waltons death marked the second homicide on Christmas Eve in 2022.