JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Search warrants stemming from a months-long drug investigation resulted in two arrests and the seizure of over $150,000 in Jefferson County on Jan. 6.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies also seized five guns, 19.5 pounds of cocaine, over five pounds of heroin, over 20 pounds of methamphetamine, 30 ounces of marijuana, 150 grams of a fentanyl/heroin mixture.

Antonio Powell, 43, and Lumon Layton, 49, were arrested during the execution of the initial search warrant. Both are from Birmingham.

Powell is charged with first-degree possession of marijuana, while Layton is facing charges of drug trafficking, first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm.

Layton is being held on $2.5 million bond.