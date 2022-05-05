BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – Two suspects have been arrested for attempted murder in connection to an alleged machete attack in Brunswick.

Clinton Taylor, 33, and 27-year-old Shelly Eades, both of Brunswick, now face a charge each of attempted murder.

Taylor was arrested earlier this year on Jan. 15, a day after the Glynn County Police Department (GCPD) responded to an assault at his home on Pennick Road.

According to The Brunswick News, the 32-year-old unnamed victim in the incident nearly had his left arm hacked off by a machete at Taylor’s home. The victim’s injuries reportedly included a broken and severely lacerated arm, two nearly severed fingers and dislodged teeth.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, meanwhile, Taylor was arrested after a 911 caller reported him leaving the area on a motorcycle. GCPD said officers detained him after a short pursuit.

At the time, few details were released about the incident.

“There is no cause for public alarm,” a January statement from the department read, in part. “Our first priority is to the victim and the integrity of the investigation.”

According to jail records, Eades was booked on May 2 for the attempted murder charge. WSAV is working to gather more information on her involvement in the assault.

