HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Two Huntsville Police Department (HPD) officers were shot at a Huntsville apartment complex, according to Deputy Chief Scott Hudson on Tuesday.

A spokesperson with HPD told News 19 the officers were answering a ‘shots fired’ call when the shooting occurred. A citizen was also shot during the incident.

The shooting happened at the Governors South Apartments on Governor’s House Drive.

Deputy Chief Hudson told News 19 the suspect was currently barricaded at the apartments.

News 19 has a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing story.