UPDATE 10/06/2022 11:34 a.m. – The Columbus Police has released new details about a deadly hit-and-run on Steam Mill Road in which one child was killed and a second seriously injured.

According to police the victims, both pedestrians, are an eleven-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl.

Police said the girl was pronounced dead at the scene by the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office. The boy was taken to a Columbus hospital in serious condition and has since flown to an Atlanta-area hospital for treatment.

The two were hit by a vehicle in the 4100 block of Steam Mill Road near Southern Pines Drive. Both of the children were found lying in the roadway.

Both of the children attend Rothschild Middle School.

Police have not released information about the vehicle involved in the crash.

Anyone with information should call the Columbus Police Department at 706-653-3300.

ORIGINAL:

