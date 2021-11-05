2 killed, 4 injured in Pickens Co. crash on Hwy 123

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people have died and four people are injured after a crash in Pickens County on Thursday.

The incident happened at about 6:45 p.m. on US Hwy 123 just south of US Hwy 178, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Drivers of a 2011 Ford Fiesta and a 2013 Dodge Ram were traveling south on US Hwy 123.

Troopers say the driver of the Dodge Ram struck the rear of the Ford Fiesta, causing the Ford to go off the roadway and overturn.

The driver and a passenger in the Ford died at the scene, troopers said. Their identities have not yet been released.

Three other occupants in the vehicle were transported to the hospital. The driver of the Dodge Ram was also transported to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The incident remains under investigation by SCHP.