COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Two teens are dead following a shooting on Fort Benning Road Sunday night. According to police, the shooting happened on April 10, 2022, in the 1200 block of Fort Benning Road.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has identified the shooting victims as Na’Kevius Petty,19, and Marque Humber, also 19.

Petty was pronounced dead at 7:10 p.m., on April 10, 2022, at the emergency room Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital.

Police have not released information about a suspect in the shootings.

Anyone with information should contact the Columbus Police Department at 706-653-3150 or call 911.

