MONTGOMERY, Ala, (WRBL) – A man received a sentence of 30 years in prison for carjacking and kidnapping a 16-year-old girl, according to the Middle District Attorney’s Office of Alabama. The federal judge also ordered that Iziquel Pasheng Vang, 23, resident of Alabama’s Wiregrass area, serve five years of supervised release following his prison term.

According to the court records Vang entered the home of his former friend on May 9, 2021. Officials say he threatened the girl and her mother with a gun, then forced the girl to drive him in her family’s car. Law enforcement in Georgia spotted Vang and the victim in the stolen vehicle. Law enforcement state they were led on a chase by Vang into Florida at excessive speeds and that he shot at officers multiple times. Vang was ultimately caught after he crashed the vehicle.

Vang pleaded guilty to kidnapping and carjacking on November 30, 2022. United States Attorney Sandra J. Stewart announced that verdict Tuesday.

“The defendant in this case inflicted unimaginable terror upon a minor and her parents,” stated Stewart. “No family should be forced to endure events like those caused by Vang. Moreover, by trying to run from law enforcement, Vang placed at risk the lives of countless individuals.”

The FBI and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigated and Assistant United States Attorney Kevin P. Davidson prosecuted this case.