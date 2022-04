BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating after a 25-year-old was shot and killed early Friday morning.

Police said Mickey Collins was found shot to death inside a vehicle on Avenue D around 3:55 a.m.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue pronounced Collins dead at the scene.

No one is in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Birmingham Police at 205-254-1764.