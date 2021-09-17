27 hour-long police stand-off suspect, Bradley Harp, first day in court

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The day after a nearly 27-hour stand-off with the Columbus Police, suspect, Bradley Harp, had his first day in court.

Harp was scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court Friday morning but waived his appearance. The probable cause hearing was still held, but there was no evidence presented.

Harp’s attorney John Martin, spent time talking with prosecutors before the hearing started. Judge Julius Hunter ordered Harp held without bond and bound the case over to Superior Court.

The judge also ordered Harp to undergo both a mental and medical evaluation. Another condition when bond is set is that Harp has no contact with the victim.

According to police, Harp arrived at his girlfriend’s residence where he held her at gunpoint and threatened to kill her. The victim, whose name has been concealed, was able to escape from Harp to call the police. Which led to the near 27-hour long stand-off.

September 15, 2021

3:40 a.m. : Columbus Police dispatched to 1319 Hilton Avenue.

8:34 a.m. : Police confirmed a suspect had barricaded themselves inside the apartment.

1:40 p.m. : Incident management arrived on the scene.

4:20 p.m : Police Chief, Freddie Blackmon, and Asst. Police Chief, Joyce dent Fitzpatrick arrived on the scene.

5:07 p.m : Police Chief Freddie Blackmon confirmed it is a domestic-related dispute and the male inside is a Correctional Officer for the Muscogee County Prison. Police are making efforts to negotiate.

September 16, 2021

Early Morning : Power was cut out to the residence.

6:15 a.m. : Police convince Harp to exit the residence. He was taken into custody without incident.

6:20 a.m. : EMS arrived on the scene.

September 17, 2021

8:00 a.m. : Harp scheduled to appear in Recorders Court