Drug seized during search in Anderson County (Source: Anderson County Sheriff’s Office)

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Three people are accused of trafficking drugs in Anderson County.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies executed a search warrant in the Hall Street area.

Once deputies arrived at the house, they found 48 grams of crack cocaine, 12 grams of fentanyl, 3 hand grenades and 6 firearms with lots of magazines and ammunition.

Edward D. Tucker, Jr. (Source: Anderson County Sheriff’s Office)

Shonquareus T. Cowans (Source: Anderson County Sheriff’s Office)

Jac’Tavis S. Cowan (Source: Anderson County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies arrested and charged three people with the following: