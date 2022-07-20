ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Three people are accused of trafficking drugs in Anderson County.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies executed a search warrant in the Hall Street area.

Once deputies arrived at the house, they found 48 grams of crack cocaine, 12 grams of fentanyl, 3 hand grenades and 6 firearms with lots of magazines and ammunition.

  • Edward D. Tucker, Jr.
    Edward D. Tucker, Jr. (Source: Anderson County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Shonquareus T. Cowans
    Shonquareus T. Cowans (Source: Anderson County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Jac’Tavis S. Cowan
    Jac’Tavis S. Cowan (Source: Anderson County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies arrested and charged three people with the following:

  • Edward Tucker, Jr. was arrested and charged with trafficking in meth, trafficking in heroin, possession of a weapon during violent crime and distribution of a controlled substance near a school.
  • Shonquareus Cowans was arrested and charged trafficking in meth, trafficking in heroin, possession of a weapon during violent crime and distribution of a controlled substance near a school.
  • Jac’tavis Cowan was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon during violent crime, trafficking in meth, trafficking in heroin and distribution of a controlled substance near a school.