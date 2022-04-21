COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, the Columbus Police Department arrested three people after serving search and arrest warrants at a house on Blan Street.

The warrants were issued at a house located in the 2700 block of Blan Street, on April 20, 2022. Investigators with the CPD Robbery and Assault Unit were at the house conducting the warrants, which were related to recent robberies in the area, according to police.

Police said the warrants, dating from December 2021 to present time, were issued for Keiveyon Andrews, who was known to live in the Blan Street house.

Police said investigators attempted to talk to the people in the house, but could not get an answer. Loud music was being played at the home.

According to police, the SWAT team executed the warrant and Andrews was taken into custody without incident, according to police. Two other individuals inside the house were also arrested, Treveyon Andrews and Jyquesha Adams.

The individuals were charged with the following:

Keiveyon Andrews

4 counts of Armed Robbery

8 counts of Aggravated Assault

9 counts of Possession of a firearm

6 counts of Criminal Damage to Property 1st Degree

Treveyon Andrews

4 counts of Armed Robbery

4 counts of Aggravated Assault

Jyquesha Adams – (charged under Senate Bill 440)

4 counts of Armed Robbery

2 counts of Aggravated Assault

Police said their investigation remains open. Anyone with information should call the Robbery & Assault Unit at 706-225-3162. You can also provide anonymous information at (706) 653-3188