3 arrested in Lee County following early morning drug raids

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Three people are under arrest in Lee County after officials conduct early morning drug searches at their homes in Valley and Salem, with one suspect leading police on a chase before being arrested.

According to officials, at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, law enforcement officials from multiple agencies conducted two search warrants in Lee County in reference to illegal drug sales.

(Jo Marie Reaves)

Agencies involved in the searches included Lee County Sheriff’s Investigators, Lee County SWAT members, Muscogee County Georgia Investigators, Alabama Game and fish officers, members of the Alabama Fire Marshals Office, and The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency SWAT team.

(Christopher Ohearn)

The search warrants resulted in investigators locating seven ounces of Methamphetamine, an amount of Marijuana, multiple items of drug paraphernalia, one firearm, and $13,000 in cash.

Jo Marie Reaves, age 45, and Christopher Felix Ohearn , age 42 both from Valley, were taken into custody.

Officials say a Salem man fled the scene in a car, leading them on a chase on Alabama Hwy 169. Jeremy Michael Deason , age 42, was arrested after an eleven mile car chase. At North Uniroyal Road and Columbus Parkway in Opelika, the chase came to an end when a law enforcement vehicle was able to force Deason off the road.

(Jeremy Deason)

Deason was taken into custody at that point.

Deason has been charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana in the First Degree, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm, attempting to elude and Criminal Mischief First Degree. He is being held in the Lee County Jail on $88,000 bond.

Reaves has been charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana in the first degree, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Certain persons Forbidden to Possess a Firearm. She is being held in the Lee County Jail on $82,000 bond.

Ohearn was arrested on an outstanding probation violation warrant and is being held without bond in the Lee County Jail.