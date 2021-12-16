3 men arrested as part of Operation City Take Back

(Zahn West)

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Three men have been arrested as part of Operation City Take Back.

According to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, investigators with the Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force arrested the the men, identified as Zahn West, Daeveon Tolbert, and Darnell Jones, on Wednesday night.

According to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, investigators were involved in “proactive patrol” in south Columbus when they encountered a vehicle driving too fast in the Benning Hills area. A traffic stop was initiated, resulting in the three arrests along with the recovery of drugs and weapons.

Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman issued the following statement: “Last night was a busy night for the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office. As a force multiplier, we remain focused, dedicated, deliberate and intentional in the execution of our duty to protect the residents of Muscogee County. The three persons gang affiliated persons that were arrested during this traffic stop failed to take heed to my message to those responsible for the erosion of quality of life within Muscogee County. Therefore, they will now spend their Christmas vacation at the Muscogee County Jail. We don’t have suites, or first-class travel to our county, but we do have vacancies.”