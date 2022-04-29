FLOMATON, Ala. (WKRG) — Flomaton Police are looking for three people for allegedly stealing a lawnmower and trailer.

More News from WRBL

Officers were called to a home at Ringold St. Sunday, April 24 for a report of a burglary. Officers determined that the home was broken into after a lock was broken with a “bolt cutter-style tool,” according to a Facebook post from the Flomaton Police Department.

Security footage was then found, showing Madonna Barnhill riding a stolen mower. The mower had a trailer attached to it, which was filled with several items taken from the home.

Barnhill allegedly rode the stolen mower down several streets, eventually landing in Florida. Officers identified three people involved in the burglary after watching five days’ worth of security footage.

Madonna Barnhill, Michael Adams and Jonathan McKinley are wanted for Burglary Third Degree and Theft of Property Fourth Degree. If you have any information about their whereabouts, call the Flomaton Police Department at 251-296-5811.



Madonna Barnhill

Police Chief Charles Thompson urges Flomaton residents to have security cameras installed at homes and businesses to make it easier to find those responsible for the thefts. In Flomaton, nine people were charged for their involvement in burglaries in the past two weeks alone, according to the post.