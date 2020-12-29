 

3 suspects in deadly Galleria shooting indicted on 8-year-old’s death

Crime

by: Phil Pinarski

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The three suspects involved in the Riverchase Galleria shooting that killed 8-year-old Royta Giles Jr. in July have been indicted in his death.

According to court records, 22-year-old Montez Moses Miracle Coleman (left), 19-year-old King Gary Williams (center) and 19-year-old Demetrius Dewayne Jackson Jr. (right) have been formally charged in the July 3 shooting.

All three men face charges of capital murder as well as three counts each of second-degree assault. Bond was denied for the three suspects as well back in August.

A trial date has yet to be set for any of the suspects.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

52° / 46°
Clear
Clear 0% 52° 46°

Wednesday

66° / 52°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 10% 66° 52°

Thursday

67° / 62°
Rain
Rain 69% 67° 62°

Friday

71° / 55°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 74% 71° 55°

Saturday

62° / 41°
Showers
Showers 46% 62° 41°

Sunday

55° / 34°
Sunny
Sunny 15% 55° 34°

Monday

59° / 35°
Sunny
Sunny 8% 59° 35°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

51°

9 PM
Clear
2%
51°

50°

10 PM
Clear
2%
50°

49°

11 PM
Clear
2%
49°

49°

12 AM
Clear
2%
49°

48°

1 AM
Clear
2%
48°

47°

2 AM
Clear
3%
47°

46°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
46°

47°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
47°

47°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
47°

47°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
47°

48°

7 AM
Cloudy
9%
48°

48°

8 AM
Cloudy
9%
48°

50°

9 AM
Cloudy
8%
50°

52°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
52°

55°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
55°

59°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
59°

62°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
62°

64°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
64°

64°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
64°

65°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
65°

63°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
63°

60°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
60°

58°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
58°

57°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
57°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories