Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is investigating a late Saturday night shooting that left one man dead.

Around 11:50 pm on Saturday, January 28th, police responded to 110 Jameson Drive in LaGrange regarding a person being shot. The victim was identified as Alan Dale Huguley Jr.

Huguley was transported to Well Star West Georgia Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds, where he later died.

Police say evidence at the scene indicates Huguley was shot by unknown suspects who then fled the scene on foot. The suspects are described as two black males one being heavy set wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie with blue and white Air Jordan tennis shoes. The second suspect is thin build, wearing all black with black and white tennis shoes.

The LaGrange Police Department is asking that anyone with information on this incident to call the LaGrange Police Department at (706)883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706)812-1000.

All information given is confidential and may lead to a reward.