(Thomas Green)

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A third suspect is under arrest in connection to the September 2020 murder of an Auburn teen.

According to a news release from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, on May 4, 2022, Damian Timez Williams, age 30, was arrested on a capital murder indicted for the death of 18-year-old Thomas Anthony Green.

Police said Green went missing in September 2020, and less than a week later was later discovered dead in a rural wooded area of Waverly.

According to police, prior to his murder, Green was kidnapped from the intersection of Foster Street and Clark Avenue in Auburn by three people.

Green’s body was found on Sept. 10, 2020, in the 9000 block of Lee Road 188 in Waverly, after he was reported missing on Sept 5, 2020.

Green had been multiple shot times, according to police.

Previously, Tahara Jaquay Brunson, age 41, and Marcus Okeef Wigley, age 35, both from Auburn, were arrested and charged with Capital Murder in connection to Green’s death.

Initially, Williams, along with Brunson and Wrigley, was only charged with kidnapping Green, but additional charges were added as the investigation progressed in the teen’s death.

All three suspects are being held in the Lee County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Lee County Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867)