3rd suspect charged in murder of Travis Henry, according to Columbus Police

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A third suspect has been identified and charged in the murder of Travis Henry on June 22. Previously, Terreonna Horton and Kalaya Sumter were charged by Columbus Police for the crime.

Police say that the investigation of Henry’s murder, which occurred on 17th Avenue and Nina Street, has led to a third arrest and Lydell Maynard Sparks, 19 is in police custody.

Sparks was taken into custody on outstanding warrants and charged with Murder and Armed Robbery on July 21. He was apprehended in Coweta County, Ga. Now he is in custody at the Muscogee County Jail.

A preliminary hearing for Sparks has been scheduled for July 23 at 9 a.m. in Recorder’s Court.

Homicide investigators say they expect more arrests as the case proceeds.

Police ask anyone with information about the case to call Cpl. Sherman Hayes at 706-225-4268 or email shayes@columbusga.org.