3rd suspect charged in murder of Travis Henry, according to Columbus Police

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A third suspect has been identified and charged in the murder of Travis Henry on June 22. Previously, Terreonna Horton and Kalaya Sumter were charged by Columbus Police for the crime.

Police say that the investigation of Henry’s murder, which occurred on 17th Avenue and Nina Street, has led to a third arrest and Lydell Maynard Sparks, 19 is in police custody.

Sparks was taken into custody on outstanding warrants and charged with Murder and Armed Robbery on July 21. He was apprehended in Coweta County, Ga. Now he is in custody at the Muscogee County Jail.

A preliminary hearing for Sparks has been scheduled for July 23 at 9 a.m. in Recorder’s Court.

Homicide investigators say they expect more arrests as the case proceeds.

Police ask anyone with information about the case to call Cpl. Sherman Hayes at 706-225-4268 or email shayes@columbusga.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

95° / 74°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 95° 74°

Thursday

95° / 74°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 95° 74°

Friday

95° / 74°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 95° 74°

Saturday

93° / 74°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 50% 93° 74°

Sunday

92° / 74°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 92° 74°

Monday

93° / 74°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 93° 74°

Tuesday

93° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 93° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

93°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
93°

92°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
92°

90°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

85°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

83°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
75°

75°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
75°

76°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

79°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

82°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

86°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
86°

88°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
88°

90°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

92°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
92°

93°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
93°

94°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

94°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
94°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories