(Anna Maria Batts)

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Several people have been arrested on drug related charges in Opelika. According to officials with the Opelika Police Department, Anna Maria Batts, Rodolpho Jimenez, David Charles Luck, and Brandon Scott Batts were arrested on May 23, 2022, after a search warrant was conducted in the 3400 Block of King Avenue.

(Rodolpho Jimenez)

During the search, investigators discovered a large amount of narcotics, including Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Cannabis, along with several firearms, according to officials.

Anna Maria Batts, age 39, was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, and one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

(David Charles Luck)

Rodolpho Jimenez, age 45, was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

(Brandon Scott Batts)

David Charles Luck, age 66, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Brandon Scott Batts, age 19, was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Opelika Police expect additional charges to be filed.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through our Opelika Police Mobile App. You may wish to remain anonymous.