4 charged in death of missing man found stuffed in barrel

BLOUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Four people have been arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of a missing Alabama man whose beaten body was found wrapped in plastic and stuffed inside a steel barrel.

News outlets report the body of Adam Beard was found Tuesday night, a day after his mother reported him missing. Charging documents say authorities received a call from a woman that said her friend had been killed and dumped behind a trailer. They say responding authorities followed a pungent smell directly to the barrel holding Beard.

Authorities found apparent blood spatter in the trailer, which had a red-tinged floor and was missing a section of carpet. Authorities say 19-year-old Haley Ragsdale, 20-year-old Ryan Hunter Farr, 36-year-old Sarah Moore and 38-year-old Jesus Flores all blamed each other during questioning.

