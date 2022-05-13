UPDATE (5:04 p.m.): Mobile Police released more details about the man arrested after the crash at University Boulevard and Cottage Hill Road.

A video surfaced which shows the man yelling at law enforcement before punching officers. Mobile Police confirmed that the man “refused to comply with officers and became unruly.” After he started to hit the officers, he was tased and later taken into custody.

ORIGINAL STORY

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department have confirmed that first responders are on the scene of a crash on University Boulevard.

The multi-vehicle crash occurred on S University Boulevard at Cottage Hill Road. Four people have been taken to the hospital. One of the four has been arrested, according to officials. At this time, the extent of the injuries to the four people is unknown. Firefighters are asking drivers to avoid this area if possible.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 will update the story when more information is available.