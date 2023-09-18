UPDATE 9/18/23 10:42 a.m.: New details are being shared about the shooting at Liberty Commons Apartments.

Police were called to the scene around 8 a.m. on Monday morning. According to the Columbus Police Department, a woman was injured and remains in critical condition.

There is no one in custody at this time.

There is heavy police presence on Morris Road. Right now, police are not confirming if it’s connected to the morning homicide.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A four-year-old child was shot and killed at an apartment complex on North Lumpkin Road, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

Bryan told WRBL the child was pronounced dead at 8:50 a.m. on Monday morning at Liberty Commons Apartments.

There is no further information at this time.