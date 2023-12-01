AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A man died after being shot on Thursday evening in Sumter County, according to the Americus Police Department.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Crawley Street in Americus at 10:56 p.m. Police say upon arrival, they found Kewan Laquent Morgan, 44, laying on the ground behind 411 Crawley Street.

First aid was rendered until EMS arrived and took Morgan to Phoebe Sumter Regional Medical Center. Morgan was later pronounced dead.

The shooting is under investigation by the Americus Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at (229) 924-3677. The afterhours line is (229) 937-9011.