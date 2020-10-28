46 indicted in GBI gang, drug investigation; 21 wanted

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Forty-six people have been indicted in a yearlong investigation into drug and gang activity across Georgia, officials announced Wednesday.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Upson County District Attorney’s Office said the individuals indicted are part of the Rollin 20 Neighborhood Bloods, who operated in Upson, Fayette, Spalding, DeKalb, Gwinnett, Richmond, Greene, Telfair, and Washington counties, and throughout the country.

The DA reached out to the GBI’s Gang Task Force back in March of 2019 to look into crimes connected in Upson County and surrounding areas.

The investigation, dubbed Operation Caged Doves, showed that between May 2014 and September 2020 the criminal enterprise committed numerous crimes, including drug trafficking, assault, theft of money and personal property, conspiring to assault inmates and recruiting gang members.

Charges of kidnapping, battery and felony murder are also listed in the indictment.

“I am proud of the work the Gang Task Force has done since its inception,” said GBI Director Vic Reynolds. “This is another success story of us assisting a jurisdiction requesting our help in their area. Our GBI agents and task force agents have the expertise to investigate these complex cases and bring them to the point of a successful prosecution.”

The 46 people listed below have been formally charged in Operation Caged Doves. Twenty-five have been arrested while 21 remain wanted by police.

Anyone with information on the wanted individuals should contact local law enforcement.

**Video from CBS46, via CBS Newspath**

Arrested

Christopher Tyler Bennett, 24 – booked 10/22/20 Xavier Lamar Carter, 21 – booked 10/22/20 Ronald Elwood Chatman, 53 – booked 10/27/20 (Los Angeles County Jail awaiting extradition) Tyree Dasean Crosland, 27 – booked 10/22/20 Derrick Lavar Ferguson, 41 – booked 10/22/20 Robert Freeman, III, 26 – booked 10/22/20 Juan Manuel Gomez-Penaloza, 25 – booked 10/22/20 Travis Alan Goode, 31 – booked 10/21/20 Shamune Deante’ Harris, 29 – booked 10/21/20 Charles Bradford Martin, 36 – booked 10/21/20 Kenneth Darnell Patterson, 31 – booked 10/22/20 Sterling Leroy Pennix, 31 – booked 10/21/20 Zacorrius Tykevius Pope, 23 – booked 8/29/19 Winston Porter, 23 – booked 10/22/20 Christopher Jacori Rogers, III, 20 – booked 10/22/20 Bobby Roshaun Rouseau, 23 – booked 7/23/19 Damarion Q Sinkfield, 17 – booked 10/22/20 Anthony Wade Smith, Jr., 29 – booked 10/22/20 Maurice Kentrell Stewart, 30 – booked 10/22/20 Darron Lamar Stokes, 39 – booked 10/21/20 Larris Donnie Sutton, 32 – booked 10/21/20 Asia Larie Thompson, 31 – booked 10/21/20 Jason Velasquez, 18 – booked 10/22/20 Myrrin Trelorenz Watson, 41 – booked 10/22/20 Samuel A. Workeneh, 17 – booked 10/22/20

Wanted