COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The fourth suspect identified in an October 2021 shooting, made his first appearance in Recorder’s Court on the one year anniversary of the shooting.

A year ago on Oct. 12, 2021, Columbus Police Officers responded near the intersection of 12th Avenue and 47th Street in reference to shooting, which left one dead and two injured.

According to police, after the initial investigation, witnesses along with the two victims gave descriptions of the vehicle used during the crime and the vehicle’s occupants.

After obtaining surveillance video, only the witnesses could identify William Leonard as the driver of the vehicle.

Due to the nature of Leonard’s murder charge, he was denied bond and his case will go to Superior Court.